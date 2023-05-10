Disha Patani Drops No Makeup Selfies, Fans Cannot Get Enough of Her Radiant Glow

Disha Patani has always been known for her stunning looks and flawless skin. The actress, who has a huge fan following on social media, recently shared a series of no-makeup selfies that left her fans mesmerized.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Disha shared pictures in which we can see her flaunting natural beauty. She has not applied any makeup. The actress is wearing a halter-neck top. Her tousled hair and natural glow added to her charm and elegance, which her fans couldn’t help but rave about. Her no-makeup selfies have taken social media by storm, leaving her fans in awe of her natural beauty and charm. One of the fans wrote, ‘Cuteness overloaded’, another called her ‘Angel’ followed by a loved-up and heart emoji.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, the actress was spotted with Mouni Roy for a birthday bash of Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music. While exiting the restaurant, suddenly the crowd came and started taking selfies with the actress. Both are seen little uncomfortable but it was immediately taken under control. A policeman was seen trying to remove the crowd and making way for them.

On the work front, Disha has wrapped up a project and shared the details about the same on her social handle. She did not share much information while sharing a picture and only wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful." The actress was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. She will next appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s Yodha. Patani also has Project K opposite Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.