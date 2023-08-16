Disha Patani Drops Teaser Of Her Directorial Debut ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, Fans React; Watch

Disha Patani has left her fans thrilled with a sneak peek into her new venture. The actress on Wednesday shared a teaser of her directorial debut titled ‘Kyun Karu Fikar‘, sending ripples of excitement through her fan base. The teaser, which offers a glimpse into the upcoming project, has garnered a massive response from fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha wrote, “Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known? Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel." As soon as she shared the teaser, her best friend Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Ur beauty cannot be captured on my eyes my baby queennn ur awesome my love." Another wrote, “Queen Disha".

Watch the teaser here:

Recently, Disha also announced her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel."

In the poster we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.