Disha Patani Finds Love After Tiger Shroff Split? Her Video With Aleksander Alex Fuel Dating Rumours

Looks like Disha Patani has finally moved on after her break up with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She is reportedly dating Siberian model, Aleksander Alex Ilic. The actress recently shared a video of him, who got her face tattooed on his arm, thus fuelling dating rumours between them. The video also featured Tiger’s sister Krishna.

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Aleksandar had earlier clarified that they are only close friends to ETimes. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar had earlier told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me."

Advertisement

Earlier last month, the duo were spotted together for a dinner date in town. While Disha wore a white crop top and grey pants while Aleksandar opted for smart casuals in a printed shirt paired with shorts. The model also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with ‘good friend’ Disha. In the pictures, the duo can be seen in their goofy best.

Recently, Disha also announced her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel."

In the poster we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.