Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Bombshell Body In Plunging Corset & Hot Pants; Video Goes Viral; Watch

Disha Patani surely knows how to break the internet, thanks to her bold fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again raising the heat on social media with her sexy video. Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, on Monday stepped out for an intimate dinner wearing an ultra-hot outfit.

Several videos of Disha exiting a fancy restaurant have surfaced on social media. Disha looked sensational in a very plunging corset which she paired with hot pants on her outing. She styled her hair in wavy curls. Needless to say, fans were impressed by Disha’s racy look. One user wrote, “She looks hot." Another one commented, “Sexy outfit!"

Recently, Disha Patani put an end to her dating rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic after she reacted to his tattoo dedicated to her. Alexander got Disha’s face inked on his arm. Disha thanked him and wrote she was so touched by his gesture.