Disha Patani Flaunts Her Love For Anime As She Gets Snapped In Comfy White Casuals; Watch Video

Known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion, Disha Patani always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. And having said that, her airport looks often become the talk of the town. Right from embracing casual dresses, formals and traditional attires, she aces it all. Recently, the Malang actress made heads turn in an all-funky white ensemble.

Disha looked effortlessly glam in a white oversized T-shirt which she teamed with white track pants. Being an ardent anime lover, her T-shirt featured the same. She donned one of her brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured her. She left her way locks loose and completed her look with a blue sling bag.

A video of the actress walking towards the airport terminal has gone viral now. Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani surprised fans on Monday announcing her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel ✨"