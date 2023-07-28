Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Plunging Cutout Dress, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a sizzling outfit. Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, often takes the social media platform by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, an old video of Disha flaunting her curves in a very glamorous dress has surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

The 31-year-old actress had posted the sexy video in the cutout dress to her Instagram account earlier this year. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in the sizzling outfit paired with boots.

Last month, Disha Patani celebrated her 31st birthday. On the special occasion, Disha’s newfound best friend Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Malang actress. Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for The Entertainers Tour.