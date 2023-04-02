Disha Patani Gets Brutally Trolled, Called 'Vulgar' for Wearing 'Revealing' Saree With Bikini Blouse

Disha Patani is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. However, the Malang actress was brutally trolled for her recent red-carpet appearance at an event in Mumbai.

Disha was seen carrying a silver sequin saree teamed with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. She completed her look stone studded danglers and wavy locks. A video of the actress arriving at the event has gone viral.

While netizens gushed over her look, a few of them began trolling the actress for her appearance and dressing sense. One of them wrote, “She is pretty but her dressing sense is very bad." Another one wrote, “Why (is) she always showing her body I liked her before but now🙃." “I can’t believe this kinda dressing sense. I mean come on, she is almost like in a bikini from top. Why would you dress like this? I mean you have to go there and meet people. Talk to them, in almost nothing on. She is beautiful. But her dressing is not proper," read another one. Another user wrote, “Why is she ruining beauty of a saree…"

Disha has time and again, gone bold with her outfits. Earlier too, the actress set the internet on fire after she posted an image of herself, donning a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. The actress flaunted her toned body garnering thousands of views and hundreds of reactions from users. Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

