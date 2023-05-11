Disha Patani Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for 'Swollen Face' And Drastic Facial Transformation in New Pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often falls prey to online trolling for her daring fashion sense. It’s a different thing that Disha remains unfazed by all the negativity. And now, the actress is once again being criticised for allegedly undergoing a drastic facial transformation.

Disha on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share a series of close ups of herself. While her fans loved the Bollywood diva’s stunning photos, a section of the internet pointed out that her face looked “swollen". One user wrote, “It looks like bees stung her face." Another one wrote, “It seems she has just woken up." A third user asked, “You are more beautiful than before how many surgeries you had done on your whole face?"

Her photos also went viral on Reddit where netizens compared her latest photos to her old days from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which marked her debut in Bollywood. A netizen wrote, “Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face)." Another one commented, “It’s more of system induced pressure to look conventionally good. Being famous and in constant limelight adds to it."

Advertisement

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage. Apart from that, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.