Disha Patani Gets Brutally Trolled for Wearing 'Revealing' Mini Frock; Users Say 'Chhoti Bacchi...'

Disha Patani’s name has become synonymous with bold fashion and fitness. Time and again, the actress makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. While she pulls off her outfits with perfection, she does face massive trolling whenever she goes bold.

Recently, a video of the actress exiting a restaurant has gone viral on social media, where the Malang actress was seen wearing a floral printed frock. She completed her look with open hair and went sans make up.

While a few of them lauded Disha’s style, the actress also got brutally trolled for the same. One of them wrote, “Iske kpde chote hi hote ja rahe hai…". Meanwhile another one referred to Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue from Heropanti- “Chhoti bacchi ho kya?" “I don’t see much difference between her and Urfi Javed when it comes to dressing senses," wrote another one. Another user wrote, “Urfi ki behen burfi."

Earlier this month, the actress was again trolled for wearing a saree at a gala event. She carried a silver sequin saree teamed with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. While netizens had gushed over her look, a few of them began trolling the actress for her appearance and dressing sense. One of them wrote, “She is pretty but her dressing sense is very bad." Another one wrote, “Why (is) she always showing her body I liked her before but now."

Disha has time and again, gone bold with her outfits. Earlier too, the actress set the internet on fire after she posted an image of herself, wearing a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. As the flaunted her toned body, the post garnered thousands of views and hundreds of reactions from users. Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

