HOT! Disha Patani Gets Kiss From Mouni On Birthday, BFFs Twin In Plunging Dresses In Sexy Video

Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday today. On this special occasion, Disha’s newfound best friend Mouni Roy has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Malang actress. Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for The Entertainers Tour.

On Disha Patani’s birthday, Mouni Roy shared a series of hot photos and sexy videos with her BFF on her Instagram account. In one Boomerang video, Disha and Mouni can be seen twining in pink as they shake a leg together. Sharing the post, Mouni wrote, “My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

“So, today, lemme raise a toast to the incredible woman you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. May your path continue to be illuminated by the love and blessings that surround you. And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventures and cherished memories. Here’s to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that’s special but Real. Ily," Mouni concluded.

Last week, Disha Patani attended Mouni Roy’s new restaurant launch. She looked smoking hot in a pastel blue mini dress. While Mouni Roy dazzled in a black skintight satin mini dress as she marked the opening of her first ever restaurant in Mumbai along with her husband Suraj Nambiar.