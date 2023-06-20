Sexy! Disha Patani Goes Bold In A Sizzling Saree With Plunging Blouse, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with her latest sexy video. The actress, known for her bold and daring fashion sense, left her fans wanting for more as she dazzled in a very glamorous saree.

In the sexy video, shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram Story, the actress is seen flaunting her bombshell body in the shimmery saree paired with a plunging blouse. Disha styled her hair in wavy curls. She also posted a series of photos in the sexy outfit on her account. Needless to say, her pics went viral in no time. One user wrote, “Looking so beautiful." Another one said, “I don’t want to offend you, but you have an amazing body."

Disha Patani recently celebrated her 31st birthday. On the special occasion, Disha’s newfound best friend Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Malang actress. Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for The Entertainers Tour.