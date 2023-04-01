HOT! Disha Patani Goes Bold in Revealing Saree With Strapless Bra at Event; Watch Video

Disha Patani makes headlines for her daring outfits every time she steps out of her house. The Bollywood diva has once again taken social media by storm with her latest appearance in a revealing saree.

Disha donned a glamorous silver saree with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress teamed her look with danglers and styled her hair in beach waves. A video of Disha arriving at the event has emerged on social media and is garnering a lot of attention.

Disha Patani often treats her fans to stunning pictures of herself. Previously, the actress shared pictures as she flaunted her toned figure in an off-white lingerie set. Soon after she shared the post, social media users couldn’t keep calm as they went all out to compliment the diva, while some shared love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, the actress also set the internet on fire after she posted an image of herself, donning a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. Disha showed off her toned body in the mirror selfie. Disha’s jaw-dropping post went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and hundreds of reactions from users. Fans also lauded the star for being real on the micro-blogging site for not just flaunting her hourglass figure but the fact that she owned her stretch marks with pride. Take a look at the picture below.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

