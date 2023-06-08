Trends :Ameesha PatelBloody Daddy ReviewDiljit DosanjhParineeti ChopraKangana Ranaut
Sexy! Disha Patani Heats Up Instagram With Her Ramp Walk In Racy Outfit, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Disha Patani is turning up the heat on the internet with her sizzling ramp walk in a thigh-high slit skirt and plunging corset. Check out her sexy video

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 10:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with her catwalk in a sexy video.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is raising the heat on Instagram with her latest sexy video. The actress, known for her bold looks and impeccable fashion sense, left her fans wanting for more as she sashayed down the ramp in a very racy black outfit.

In the sexy video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Disha Patani is seen walking the ramp in a black corset top and a thigh-high slit skirt.

Known for her active presence on social media, Disha Patani often shares glimpses into her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed is a visual delight, featuring stunning pictures from her photoshoots, behind-the-scenes shots from movie sets, and her fitness album.

Disha was in Istanbul recently. The actress also dropped a photo dump from her getaway in the Turkish capital. “With my love in this beautiful Istanbul," she had captioned her photos. Reacting to her post, Krishna Shroff commented: “Such good memories." Krishna is the sister of Disha’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. The stars were reportedly in a relationship for quite some time.

In terms of work, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen in the upcoming action-thriller film Yodha. In this highly anticipated movie, Disha will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from her role in Yodha, Disha Patani is simultaneously involved in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. This magnum opus features leading stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans can expect the release of Project K in January 2024.

Disha Patani is known for her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ek Villain Returns.

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: June 08, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 10:48 IST
