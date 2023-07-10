Disha Patani 'Loses Swimsuit' With Tiger Print, Posts And Deletes Hot Pic On Social Media

Disha Patani had recently taken to her social media handles to share a bundle of photos of herself donning a tiger-printed bikini. However, after a few minutes later, the actress immediately deleted the photos. The photos were shared with a caption that read, ‘I lost this swim set’.

In the photos, the actress looked ravishing donning the bikini Flaunting her toned body and abs, she was a vision to behold in those mirror selfies. She was earlier seen wearing the same bikini, on one of her beach vacations with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The Malang actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she posed with sea shells donning the same animal-printed bikini.

Have a look at the now-deleted Tweet:

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’