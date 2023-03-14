Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Bonded Really Well During Entertainers Tour, and These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are currently in the US for the Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. The two beauties have been bonding a lot on the tour and their photos on social media are proof!

A few moments back, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared several new photos with her new BFF Disha Patani. In the frist pic, Mouni is seen wearing a white cleavage-baring short dress, with matching glasses as she posed close to Disha who looked hotness overloaded in a white bikini top and a pink micro mini skirt. Mouni then dropped a few pictures of her happy time with BFF Disha. Both the pretty ladies are all smiles as they have been candidly captured here. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, “Me & my D at random

#WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss."

Soon after the pics were shared, Disha jumped in the comments section to write, “Love you my mon mon❤️❤️❤️❤️." At the same time, their fans just can’t keep calm over their blooming friendship. While one wrote, ‘Bff goals!’, another one added, ‘hotness overloaded’. Others dropped fire and heart emojis on the photos.

Take a look at the pics here:

Well, this isn’t the first time, Mouni has dropped adorable pics with her BFFs Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa who developed a strong bond during the Entertainers tour.

Previously, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared several new photos with her new BFFs Disha and Sonam. Firstly, the actress shared a few solo pictures wherein she is seen wearing a white crop top and a grey thigh-high slit skirt. Mouni then dropped a few pictures of her happy time with BFFs Disha and Sonam. All three pretty ladies are all smiles as they have been candidly captured here. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, “Of Sonnets and Sunsets..ORLANDO Me by @dishapatani."

Well, pics and videos from Entertainers Tour has been taking over the internet for while now. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Akshay and Nora were performing in Dallas as part of their US tour. While Akshay and Nora brought the house down with their scintillating performance, netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called them out for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha’s hook step from the song.

Meanwhile, speaking of Disha’s work front, she will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

