Disha Patani Pulls Off Taekwondo Stunts In Latest Video; Fans Say 'Tiger Shroff, Who?'

Disha Patani never fails to amaze her fans with high-intensity workout videos. Even with her hectic schedule, the actress never misses a workout session. The actor took to her Instagram to show her ninja skills by performing Taekwondo stunts, adding to her impressive repertoire of weight training, aerial yoga reels and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It was recently that she incorporated self-defense into her fitness routine, sharing short clips of her workouts on social media. The latest video is going viral on social media and inspiring her followers to achieve their fitness goals.

It is widely known what sets Taekwondo apart are its kicks. The kicks can be performed in various ways, such as different heights, jump kicks and spin kicks. Looks like Disha is training in a combination of these techniques.

Fans thronged the comments section and expressed awe. One wrote, “For a minute I thought that was tiger shroff", while another comment read, “A Perfect Action Heroine". Comparisons with her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff is also rife. Comments ranged from “When you finally realize, there are lots more better stunt men than tiger" to “Lady Tiger". Her BFF, Mouni Roy, too, was quick to comment. “My ❤️," she wrote, referring to Disha as a ninja.

Not long back, Disha had taken her kickboxing skills to the next level by flawlessly executing a triple-kick workout. She shared a slow-motion Instagram reel, giving her fans a glimpse of her rigorous kickboxing session, during which she ran towards a kickboxing pillow, jumped up, delivered three consecutive kicks in one go, and landed smoothly. Check out the video here:

Disha will next be seen in Project K, alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in July this year. Apart from this, she will be also seen in Suriya 42 alongside Suriya in the lead role.

