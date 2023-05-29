HOT! Disha Patani Raises The Heat In A Very Plunging Corset, Sexy Video, Photos Go Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Disha Patani set Instagram ablaze with her latest sexy photos. The actress, known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense, left her fans wanting for more as she shared pictures of herself in an all-black hot outfit. The photos, needless to say, have gone viral within a few hours, and have garnered over six lakh likes and counting.

In the sexy photos, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a black corset top and a thigh-high slit skirt. She is indeed the “belle of the ball," as said by actress Mouni Roy in the comments section. Many praised Disha for her stunning beauty, while others couldn’t help but gush over her effortless style. “Hotness at peak," commented one while another wrote: “Gorgeous, as always." A user expressed their admiration for Disha Patani’s sartorial choices: “Love your outfits."

Known for her active presence on social media, Disha Patani often shares glimpses into her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed is a visual delight, featuring stunning pictures from her photoshoots, behind-the-scenes shots from movie sets, and her fitness album.

Disha was in Istanbul recently. The actress also dropped a photo dump from her getaway in the Turkish capital. “With my love in this beautiful Istanbul," she had captioned her photos. Reacting to her post, Krishna Shroff commented: “Such good memories." Krishna is the sister of Disha’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. The stars were reportedly in a relationship for quite some time.

In terms of work, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen in the upcoming action-thriller film Yodha. In this highly anticipated movie, Disha will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from her role in Yodha, Disha Patani is simultaneously involved in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. This magnum opus features leading stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans can expect the release of Project K in January 2024.

Disha Patani is known for her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ek Villain Returns.