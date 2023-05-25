HOT! Disha Patani Raises The Heat On Internet With Her Sizzling Moves, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is turning up the heat on the internet with her sexy video in which she can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves. Disha, who is known for modelling the boldest and the most daring outfits, often breaks the internet with her hot photos and videos. And today is no exception.

A video of Disha Patani setting the stage on fire with her hot dance moves is going viral on Reddit. In the video, Disha is rocking a very racy all-black ensemble with matching boots as she danced with a bunch of background dancers on stage. Netizens were impressed by Disha’s moves.

Advertisement

Disha Patani often shares hot selfies and videos on her Instagram account where she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral in no time.

The actress earlier delighted her fans with a stunning snapshot of herself, showcasing her glamorous side while beating the heat by the pool. Radiating confidence, Disha Patani basked in the sunshine, captivating everyone’s attention in a black drawstring bikini. Known for her love of swimwear, Disha Patani elevated the hotness meter with this sizzling post, flaunting her enviable hourglass figure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Yodha, wherein she will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s directorial was earlier slated to release in July this year. But now it is expected to hit the theatres in September. Apart from this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Project K in the pipeline. The fantasy film boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The much-awaited movie is eyeing its release in January 2024. On the other hand, Disha Patani will also be seen in Suriya 42.