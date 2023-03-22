Disha Patani, who was on The Entertainers Tour, on Wednesday dropped a glimpse of one of her performances wherein she was joined by Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. The video shows Disha Patani setting the stage on fire as she grooves to some peppy tracks. Taking to the caption, the Ek Villain star thanked her entire team and her dance coach Dimple Kotecha for helping her pull out something as brilliant as her latest performance.

Disha wrote, “Thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all, thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights, what a grateful experience The Entertainers Tour”. Disha Patani performed to her songs like Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3, a remix of Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Malang’s title track among others. Decked in an all-black shimmery romper, Disha was simply successful in sending her fans into a frenzy. The actress looked nothing less than a rock star as she paired her ruffled dress with matching calf-length boots and net gloves.

Disha’s scintillating performance was applauded by a few celebrities including Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra star wrote, “You were outstanding,” and ended with a handful of heart-eye emoticons. Celebrity photographer Dabbu Ratnani commented, “Fab.” Just a day back, Disha shared the other half of the current performance. Witnessing the sizzling performance, Mouni called her the “hottest.”

This is not all Disha also shared a video, leaving her fans in Dallas go awestruck with her performance. Thanking the city for an amazing show, she wrote in the caption, “Grateful to be able to do what I love.. Thank you, Dallas, for this beautiful show.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Next, the actress will be seen in Project K, alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha also has Yodha, which is expected to hit the theatres in July this year. Apart from this Disha will be also seen in Suriya’s upcoming movie.

