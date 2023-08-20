Disha Patani SHUTS DOWN Alexander Ilic Dating Rumours, Reacts To His Tattoo Dedicated To Her

Disha Patani has put an end to her dating rumours with Alexander Ilic. The actress, known for her bold fashion choices, on Sunday reacted to Ilic’s tattoo dedicated to her. He got her face inked on his arm. Disha thanked him and wrote she is so touched by his gesture.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Disha shared the photo of Alexander and his arm featuring her photo. She wrote, “I m so touched aiexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff." Earlier, there were reports that she is dating Siberian model, Aleksander Alex Ilic. The actress recently shared a video of him, who got her face tattooed on his arm, thus fuelling dating rumours between them. The video also featured Tiger’s sister Krishna. While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Aleksandar had earlier clarified that they are only close friends to ETimes. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar had earlier told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me."

Take a look here: