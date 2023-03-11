Actress Disha Patani sure knows how to set the temperatures rising! The actress is currently on a tour with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, and others in the US, setting the stage on fire with her performances in Dallas as part of the Entertainers tour. A video of her performance has surfaced online, showing Disha dressed in a sexy red bralette and a sheer skirt for the night.

The actress, who is a massive anime and K-pop fan, was seen performing to a reworked piece of Dragon Ball Z’s theme song along with BLACKPINK’s hit track How You Like That. Both the songs had a desi touch to them as Disha brought the house down with her dance. The video has caught the internet’s attention and her fans are impressed with her performance.

Advertisement

Disha also shared videos from her performance in Dallas on Instagram and wrote, “This is for all the DBZ fans out there!! This moment was truly magical✨ grateful."

The videos got a massive cheer from her friends and fans. Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth Mahadevan commented, “Myyy god this is sooo epicccc ❤️ @dishapatani #SSJGOKU." “Wow ," added another. Many also hoped she would perform in India soon.

Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar and other stars like Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora, Aparshakti Khurrana and Stebin Ben have been on the US concert tour, titled The Entertainers. The journey of The Entertainers began on March 3 in Atlanta in the US. Videos from their concert often surface and grab social media attention. Recently, Akshay and Nora performed on Oo Antava and it recived much flak.

Read all the Latest Movies News here