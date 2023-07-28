Disha Patani Spotted Dining Out with 'Good Friend' Aleksandar Alex Ilic; Video Goes Viral

In a video that surfaced online, Disha and Aleksander were seen stepping out of a restaurant. Disha wore a white crop top and grey pants while Aleksandar opted for smart casuals in a printed shirt paired with shorts. The model also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with ‘good friend’ Disha. In the pictures, the duo can be seen in their goofy best.

Disha Patani’s alleged romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic continues to grab attention as her recent paparazzi video has sparked speculation among fans. Though the actress hasn’t confirmed the relationship, paparazzi caught the rumoured couple stepping out together in the city on Friday night, making headlines once again.

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Aleksandar has clarified that they are only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar had earlier told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me."

Last month, Disha Patani made headlines when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The pair was rumoured to have dated for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for an event in Delhi. On Disha’s birthday this year, Tiger posted a picture of them on his Instagram stories, with a crowd cheering in the background.