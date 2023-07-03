Disha Patani Sweats It Out In Gym, Serves Intense Workout Goals On Monday; Watch

Disha Patani is known for her dedication to fitness. And today the actress has once again left her fans in awe as she flaunted her intense workout routine in the gym. A video capturing her workout session has been circulating on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Disha can be seen giving her all during her rigorous workout. She effortlessly carried a weight on her shoulder, displaying her strength. Her workout routine serves as a motivating example for fans. Disha is seen dressed in activewear that perfectly complements her toned physique. Her intense gym session has become a sensation on social media, with fans complimenting her dedication. Many have taken to the comments section to express their admiration. One of the fans wrote, “Itna zyada karne ki zarurat nahi hai.. Just stick to the basics."

