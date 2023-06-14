Disha Patani Unveils Stunning Birthday Look, Sets New Style Goals

One of the highly anticipated projects in the film industry, Project K, starring Prabhas, has been generating buzz. Directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for his work on the biographical drama “Mahanati," the film features Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Recently, Deepika Padukone’s pre-look for “Project K" was unveiled, and now, on Disha’s birthday, a glimpse of her pre-look has been revealed, showcasing her captivating eyes in a mesmerizing black and white frame.

Disha Patani’s character has piqued the interest of both fans and the film industry. As additional details emerge, assumptions regarding the nature of her character and the dynamic she would bring to the tale abound. Expectations for Project K continue to rise with each new reveal.

The strategic scheduling of releasing these pre-looks, coinciding with the birthdays of the different actors, has increased the interest and anticipation for the film. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani are all known for their outstanding acting abilities, thus the ensemble cast of Project K is enough to expect something exceptional on the big screen.