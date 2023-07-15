Disha Patani Wishes Her Little Brother On His Birthday With An Adorable Selfie; Check It Out

Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story and Malang. The stunning actress has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic face for the millennials and the Gen-Zs, the actress is also quite fond of keeping her social media feed up to date with glimpses from her personal as well as professional life. Maintaining that trajectory, Disha Patani wished her little brother Suryansh Patani on his birthday with an adorable selfie.

On Saturday, Disha took to her Instagram stories to drop a cute selfie in which she can be seen smiling wide with her brother whom she loves to refer to as her ‘little one’. In the snap, Disha can be seen wearing a light pink tie dye t-shirt and her brother Suryansh looks happy in a white t-shirt and round specs. Penning a birthday message, Disha wrote, “Happy b’day my little one. I love (red heart emoji) you."

Take a look:

Only a few hours ago, Disha posted some pictures in which she looked all things ravishing, while she found the right balance between elegance and charm. She donned an all-black bodycon attire. Shiny wavy locks and well-defined eyes, along with chunky jewellery tied her whole look together. Fans gushed about her looks in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Hotness " . “Ufff this is too irresistible ❤️‍," read another one.

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’