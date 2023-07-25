Disneyland Exhibition In Coimbatore Until August 20; Check Fares And Timings

Several exhibitions in Coimbatore are organised throughout the year. Some of them are organised publically or even in private institutions as well. Similarly, a Disneyland Exhibition has also been organised in the Thudiyalur area opposite VG Hospital in the city.

It started on July 1 and will continue till August 20. A private enterprise has started this fun exhibition so that it can be accessible for the people living in slum areas as well. Entry fee charges for this exhibition are Rs 70 but it is not applicable for children below three years of age. The time for the exhibition is 4 pm to 10 pm.

This Disneyland exhibition has many magnificent sculptures and artistic installations. It also includes a photo booth, a 20-foot-tall model of the Titanic and playing zones for kids as well. Children can enjoy all kinds of delicacies and purchase toys here as well. Besides this, the organisers have also stumbled upon another brilliant idea, to attract children in massive numbers here. They placed a giant statue of King Kong at the entrance of the Disneyland exhibit. For those who don’t know about King Kong, it is a fictional cartoon character, first created by director Merian C Cooper.

All the attractions like the Titanic model and other statues have been brilliantly sculpted and the people are having a nice time in the exhibition. Many of them have shared videos and pictures from the event on social media. They have provided important insights into what is there to enjoy in this event. A blogger with the username The foodie chef (Shrija) has shared a clip showing the very interesting aspects of this exhibition.

Followers appreciated the clip but one of them commented that she had a horrible experience in the exhibition. The user requested Shrija to provide genuine reviews. Shrija replied, “Can you explain why it is not genuine?? Everything I have said openly including the price!"

Another fascinating clip that surfaced online shows King Kong thumping its chest.

Coimbatore Junction India shared a video on July 7 on Youtube that provides more information about the Disneyland exhibition. Check it out here: