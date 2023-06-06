Divya Agarwal Admits Breakup With Varun Sood Happened Because of Her, Calls It 'Abrupt'

Ever since Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways, the two have been often asked about the reason behind their breakup. However, in a recent interview, the Bigg Boss OTT winner finally revealed what happened between her and Varun. She admitted having a ‘confusion’ and revealed that their ‘abrupt’ breakup was because of her.

“With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt," Divya said in Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast recently.

“This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side. Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head," the actress added.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood dated each other in the past but announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. In March this year, the Abhay actress mentioned that it is best to separate if a ‘relationship becomes the cause of unhappiness’.