Divya Agarwal Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Break Up With Varun Sood, Says 'I Broke His Heart'

Divya Agarwal has admitted that she was feeling ‘guilty’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. The Bigg Boss OTT winner recently graced Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast when she revealed how she reunited with Apurva Padgaonkar after parting ways with Varun. She also recalled Apurva told her that parting ways with Varun was ‘good’ because otherwise, it would have caused a ‘bigger mess’.

“I was feeling guilty that I broke his (Varun) heart and Apurva planned a trip to Goa for me. We had never travelled overnight before together. He told me, ‘You did good to that guy because later it would have been a bigger mess’. He took me to Goa and I wasn’t aware, he took me to his Kuldevi temple and told me, ‘Don’t ask for anything. Just sit in silence’. Again, he reminded me of my father because he would take me to all the spiritual places," Divya said.

In the same interview, Divya Agarwal also confessed that the breakup with Varun Sood happened because of her and called it ‘abrupt’. “With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt," she said.