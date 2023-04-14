Divya Agarwal Spills Beans on Marriage Plans With Apurva Padgaonkar, Says 'We Want Big Fat Wedding'

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar make an adorable couple. While the two of them have yet to tie the knots, they got engaged last December and have been in discussion over a possible date for the wedding. In a recent interview, Divya Agarwal hinted that the D-Day would probably fall in December and January.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame revealed to ETimes portal, “We were both asking one another kab karni hai shaadi. But mostly we will do it in December or Jan. We don’t know how to go about it. Sometimes we talk about simple, intimate wedding but we both are such social butterflies and extrovert personalities that we want a big fat grand wedding. I have come back to life, where I am surrounded by good friends. We want to keep a destination wedding so that it adds to the experience."

She further shared her thoughts on Apurva’s family and how they perceive her, “Apurva’s family is super simple. They live a very handful life. I want that part of life to be simple like that. I have got such a supporting partner, who has never invaded my ways."

Divya announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar in December last year. He proposed to the Bigg Boss OTT winner on her 30th birthday with a ring. Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March 2022.

“After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry," she had said.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Divya and Apurva are in talks with the makers of Nach Baliye 10 and if things work out, they will be participating too. Nach Baliye 10 was earlier planned to air in mid-October last year. However, it was then postponed due to unknown reasons. Earlier, news agency IANS also reported that the reality show might witness actress Karisma Kapoor, and choreographers Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant as judges.

