Even though Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have parted ways, the two continue to make headlines with trolls speculating the reason of their breakup. In a recent interview, the Abhay actress also hinted at why she and Varun parted ways and shared that it is best to separate if a ‘relationship becomes the cause of unhappiness’. Divya also questioned society and the trolls for always blaming ‘only women for ending a relationship’.

“Sometimes the pain behind happy pictures isn’t visible to these faceless trolls. While I ignore them most of the time, they do bother after a point and that’s when one needs to break their silence," Divya told IBT India.

“Why does society blame only women for the ending of a relationship? In my opinion, it’s sometimes the best decision to part away when the relationship becomes the cause of unhappiness and I did the same. For the benefit of society, women have long put aside their self-respect and interests. She is made to feel guilty or labeled as a rebel if she thinks about herself," she added.

Even though Divya did not name Varun, she shared that she ‘chose peace’ and decided to ‘move on’. “I am now engaged. Moved on as I chose my peace. I cannot fathom why would someone want to answer a question from the past to promote their show. It’s extremely tough to move on but if you choose to stay where you are unhappy, that’s tough anyway. Instead, release yourself and your significant other to find peace in other things life gave us," the actress said.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal dated Varun Sood in the past. However, the two actors announced their breakup in March 2022. Earlier this year, Varun’s sister accused Divya of not returning their family jewellery. Later, Divya reacted to it in a sarcastic post and revealed that she has now sent it back to the family.

Meanwhile, Divya is now engaged to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar. The latter proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday in December last year.

