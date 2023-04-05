Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-known Facts About the Deewana Actress

DIVYA BHARTI DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Divya Bharti rose to prominence during the 90s. The actress became successful at merely the age of 19, outperforming her contemporaries. In the 1990s, Divya gained a lot of popularity in India, and she established a solid position in the entertainment industry with back-to-back successes in Hindi and Telugu language films.
However, her acting stint lasted only a few years; but in that short period, she managed to carve a massive fan base amongst the audience. Her death left the entire industry in shock and she is still remembered as one of the finest actresses.
Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts
- The actress did not come from a film background. Her father, Om Prakash Bharti, was an insurance company officer, and her mother, Mita Bharti, was a housewife.
- Divya was born in Mumbai on February 25, 1974. At the age of 14, she dropped out of school and began modelling.
- Divya made her acting debut alongside Venkatesh in Bobbili Raja, a Telugu film, in 1990. The film was a blockbuster, propelling Divya to stardom in the South Indian film industry.
- The talented actress set foot in Bollywood with Vishwatma, directed by Rajiv Rai and starring Sunny Deol in 1992. The film’s theme song, Saat Samundar Paar, is still popular today.
- Divya Bharti also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1992 film Deewana. The actress received the Lux New Face of the Year Award for the film.
- Divya Bharti first met her husband Sajid Nadiadwala, while working on the movie Shola Aur Shabnam. They tied the knot on May 10, 1992, in a private ceremony held at Nadiadwala’s residence in Versova, Mumbai. Reports suggest that only a few people attended the wedding, including her hairdresser-friend Sandhya, Sandhya’s spouse, and a Qazi.
- Unfortunately, Divya Bharti passed away on April 5, 1993, after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai.
- Her movies Rang and Shatranj were released shortly after her death, on July 7 and December 17, 1993, respectively. The last movie she acted in before her untimely death was Kshatriya.
- The actress has done around 21 projects across industries in her short career, spanning from 1990 to 1993.
- After her death, she was replaced in films she had not completed, such as Mohra, Laadla, Vijaypath, etc.
Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News