Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-known Facts About the Deewana Actress

DIVYA BHARTI DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Divya Bharti rose to prominence during the 90s. The actress became successful at merely the age of 19, outperforming her contemporaries. In the 1990s, Divya gained a lot of popularity in India, and she established a solid position in the entertainment industry with back-to-back successes in Hindi and Telugu language films.

However, her acting stint lasted only a few years; but in that short period, she managed to carve a massive fan base amongst the audience. Her death left the entire industry in shock and she is still remembered as one of the finest actresses.

Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts

Advertisement

The actress did not come from a film background. Her father, Om Prakash Bharti, was an insurance company officer, and her mother, Mita Bharti, was a housewife. Divya was born in Mumbai on February 25, 1974. At the age of 14, she dropped out of school and began modelling. Divya made her acting debut alongside Venkatesh in Bobbili Raja, a Telugu film, in 1990. The film was a blockbuster, propelling Divya to stardom in the South Indian film industry. The talented actress set foot in Bollywood with Vishwatma, directed by Rajiv Rai and starring Sunny Deol in 1992. The film’s theme song, Saat Samundar Paar, is still popular today. Divya Bharti also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1992 film Deewana. The actress received the Lux New Face of the Year Award for the film. Divya Bharti first met her husband Sajid Nadiadwala, while working on the movie Shola Aur Shabnam. They tied the knot on May 10, 1992, in a private ceremony held at Nadiadwala’s residence in Versova, Mumbai. Reports suggest that only a few people attended the wedding, including her hairdresser-friend Sandhya, Sandhya’s spouse, and a Qazi. Unfortunately, Divya Bharti passed away on April 5, 1993, after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Her movies Rang and Shatranj were released shortly after her death, on July 7 and December 17, 1993, respectively. The last movie she acted in before her untimely death was Kshatriya. The actress has done around 21 projects across industries in her short career, spanning from 1990 to 1993. After her death, she was replaced in films she had not completed, such as Mohra, Laadla, Vijaypath, etc.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News