Divya Dutta Recalls Not Getting Films Due To Looks: 'Never Felt I Looked Like A Heroine, Learnt To Become One'

In a recent interview, actor Divya Dutta opened up about the early days of her career when she was made to feel like she wasn’t beautiful enough to become a mainstream heroine. She shared that since she was not like the stereotypical “tall, very thin, pretty" girls, she was not cast in films opposite action heroes.

Talking to Hauterfly, Divya said, “Firstly, I was busty. Then, I wasn’t very tall so I wasn’t considered to be one of those stereotypical tall beautiful girls. I used to look so young. And at that time, there were mostly action heroes, who were, of course, big. To fit into the mold was a little difficult. To become like those tall, very thin, pretty girls. I never felt like I looked like a heroine, I had to learn how to become one."

Divya shared that as she kept working in the industry, she started acknowledging her assets and gained more confidence in her skill because of the roles she was playing. “The things that were first told to me, like she’s busty, (now) I myself offer if I should unbutton the top button. I say it’s okay… it’s fine. It is my asset. I consider myself an asset with everything that I have and I feel men consider me sexy and so do women," she said.