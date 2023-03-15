Divya Khosla Kumar Gets Injured While Shooting Action Sequence, Shares Pic of Bruised Face

Divya Khosla Kumar, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming project in the United Kingdom, met with a minor accident on set. On Wednesday, the actress shared via social media that she got injured while shooting. She informed her friends and fans that she sustained the injuries while filming an action sequence. Further, she asked her fans to pray for her. In the pictures, one side of Divya’s face seems inflamed and bruised. The area appears to be red due to the injury. Divya shared these pictures and wrote, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."

Several celebrities rushed to the comments section to wish Divya Khosla Kumar a speedy recovery. Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, Gurmeet Choudhary, Pulkit Samrat, Sandeep Singh, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Himanshu Kohli and Rohit Roy among other film and TV stars reacted to Divya's post.

Advertisement

See the actress' post here:

Several fans of Divya Khosla Kumar also prayed for her recovery in the comments section. “It is really bad, you should rest," commented one while another wrote: “Hope you get well soon."

It is not yet confirmed for which project she was shooting when she sustained these injuries on her face. However, she will next be seen in Yaariyan 2, the follow-up to the popular Khosla Kumar film that starred Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. Reportedly, the lead actors in the upcoming movie are Divya, Meezaan Jafri, and Yash Das Gupta. The movie also stars Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier, and Pearl V. Puri. It is being produced under the banner of T-series. Diya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram to announce the release date of Yaariyaan 2. She wrote, “Hop on to experience the musical journey of Yaariyan 2 as it gets a new release date! Now set to release this festive season on 20th October 2023."

Advertisement

Divya Khosla Kumar made her film debut with the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. After a break, she returned in 2021 with Satyameva Jayate 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here