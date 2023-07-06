Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother Passes Away, Urvashi Rautela Remembers Her As 'Remarkable Woman'

Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother passed away. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the heartbreaking news. Divya also dropped a series of throwback pictures with her ‘mumma’ and penned down an emotional note.

“Mumma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart 💔 I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values 🙏 my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you 😘 I love you mumma ♾️ ✨Om Shanti," she wrote. Check out the post here:

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to pay tribute to Divya’s mother. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela remembered her as a ‘remarkable woman’ and shared a long note in the comments section. “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her," she wrote.