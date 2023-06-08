Divya Suresh's Mesmerising Ethnic Look Makes Heads Turn; Don't Miss The Pictures

Model-turned-actress Divya Suresh is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada film and TV industries. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also known for her amazing fashion choices. She often shares snippets from her personal and professional lives to stay in touch with her fans. However, recently, the actress shared some stunning photographs from her latest photo session, which took the internet by storm.

In the recent photos, Divya is seen slaying in a cotton brown colour printed kurta set. Which she paired with a tiger-printed dupatta. She is looking stunning as always. The actress didn’t wear much makeup and kept her traces open. While she rounded off her look with a pair of silver statement earrings, matching bangles, and a pair of white flats.

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

Seeing the post, fans in the comment section heaped praise on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, " Beautiful", and another one said, “Wow". While " Super" wrote the third user.

Well, not only in Indian attire, Divya equally slays in Western clothing. A few days ago, the actress dropped a set of pictures of herself in a full sleeve red and white floral printed dress with cut-out detailing, which took the internet by storm. Divya looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photos. While she rounded off her look with black shades, a sleek neckpiece, and a watch that perfectly complimented her outfit. “It’s not fashionable to love me," reads the caption.

Seeing the pictures, one of her fans commented, “Gorgeous and stunning, darling." Another one said, “Queen." Divya initially started her career as a TikTok content creator, where she built a huge fan base. She also opted for a modelling career and appeared in numerous fashion shows. She walked various ramps for the fashion designers in the Kerala Fashion League in 2016. In 2017, she competed in the Miss India South 2017 beauty pageant and finished as the first runner-up.