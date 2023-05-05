Do You Know Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Wedding Trailer Didn't Make It To The Internet? Here's Why

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The duo also completed five years of blissful marriage last year and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. It was 2017 when the two lovebirds had tied the knots in an intimate setting at Tuscany. While their dreamy pictures had made it to the internet, their wedding trailer was only seen by a handful of people.

In an interview with a media portal, Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer revealed that while Anushka Sharma had given a small glimpse of their wedding teaser after a year, the actual trailer didn’t see the light of the day despite being deemed as the ‘best film’ by Virat Kohli. He shared, “I asked Virat and he said ‘personally, I love your video, and I think it’s the best film I have ever seen but I would never want to share this with the world’. And he explained to me why… and his manager was showing me some of the hate that people get and its really hateful."

Advertisement

He further recalled, “And you wouldn’t want that to be said about your work or something you have created so I’m happy that it’s not online, happy that nobody ever gets to see it. I’m happy that these films are so personal."

Adding to that, photographer Joseph Radhik spoke about the hateful comments that their wedding pictures had received on the social media, “You see that it’s a beautiful photo and a bunch of negative comments will come along, you ignore them. People are not used to seeing real things that’s my honest opinion," he said.

Anushka and Virat are often pictured together at various events. The actress has also been seen cheering from the stands during her husband’s cricket matches. They often share pictures and videos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here