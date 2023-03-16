In another two years, the iconic film Sholay will complete half a century. The 1975 released film, which became a milestone in Indian cinematic history, is loved by cine lovers even today. Its frequent telecast on television still garners high Television Rating Points (TRPs). Everything from the movie’s story, direction, dialogues and songs became a huge hit with the audience. Dialogues of Sholay became so popular that audio cassettes with dialogues from the film were released, the first for any Indian film.

Among many iconic dialogues of the film, one that is still a part of popular culture is “Basanti, in kutto ke saamne mat naachna (Basanti, don’t dance in front of these dogs)", delivered by Dharmendra in the film. While the dialogue became hugely popular, few know the real story behind the dialogue.

Advertisement

Since trivia about Sholay is read with equal interest even 48 years after its release, we will tell you the story behind this iconic dialogue.

The story is mentioned in actor Sachin Pilgaonkar’s autobiography Hach Maza Marg. Sachin has played the role of Ahmed in the film Sholay. According to the book, the dialogue was not included in the script. In fact, it was a result of Dharmendra’s actual displeasure with a dialogue spoken by Amjad Khan’s character Gabbar in the movie. In a scene where Dharmendra’s character Veeru is tied up in Gabbar Singh’s den, Amjad utters a dialogue which goes like, “Samba Utha bandook aur nishana laga iss kutte pe (Samba, hold your gun up and shoot this dog)".

Amjad Khan was a relatively new actor at the time and had not yet achieved fame, while Dharmendra was an established star. Dharmendra decided that if Gabbar could call him a dog, he would also do so. He argued that the audience would not like it. When Ramesh Sippy refused to relent, Dharmendra decided that if Gabbar calls him a dog, he will do so too and hence he came up with this dialogue.

Advertisement

The dialogue went down in history as one of Dharmendra’s most iconic ones and is often used by mimicry artists too.

Read all the Latest Movies News here