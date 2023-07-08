Do You Know Iconic Comedy Film Bheja Fry Was Made On A Budget Of Rs 60 Lakh?

Actor Vinay Pathak is known for his impeccable acting skills. He is currently the talk of the town with his recently-released film Blind. Till date, his best work remains Bheja Fry. The film, directed by Sagar Ballary, was released on the big screens on April 13, 2007. It is remembered for its rib-tickling humour and witty dialogues. The iconic comedy films made a place in the hearts of the audience. Its popularity can be gauged by the fact that it was produced on a shoestring budget of Rs 60 lakh and it earned a massive Rs 18 crore. Bheja Fry is inspired by a 1998 French film titled Le Diner De Cons. It revolves around Ranjit Thadani (Rajat Kapoor), a rich and arrogant music baron. Ranjit loves to take part in dinner parties, where he hires intelligent artists and performers to ridicule. But the film takes a riveting turn when he hires singer and Income Tax inspector Bharat Bhushan (Vinay Pathak) to ridicule. Sarika Thakur, Milind Soman, Ranvir Shorey, Bhairavi Goswami, the late Tom Alter, acted in this film.

At the time of its release, Bheja Fry opened up to a lukewarm response from the critics. It had a below-average opening of Rs 1.22 crore in the opening weekend but soon made massive strides at the box office. Bheja Fry is also remembered by the viewers because a major chunk of the film was set inside a single house. Some of the viewers also appreciated the film for the brilliant acting prowess of Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

Sagar Ballary has come up with a sequel to Bheja Fry after the brilliant response to its prequel. Bheja Fry 2 was not a great success when compared to the first instalment. Vinay reprised the role of income tax officer Bharat Bhushan and Kay Kay Menon played the character of Ajit Talwar. Bheja Fry 2 revolved around Bharat Bhushan and a corrupt businessman Ajit Talwar, and what happens when they are struck on an isolated island. Minissha Lamba, Rukhsar Rehman, Rahul Vohra, Suresh Menon and Amit Behl comprised the star cast of Bheja Fry 2.