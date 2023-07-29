Do You Know Shyam Benegal’s Film Zubeidaa Is Based On The True Story of This Jodhpur Begum?

The 2001-film Zubeidaa created quite a storm upon its release in the theatres. Directed by Shyam Benegal, Zubeidaa was a movie that captured an interfaith love story between an actress and a Rajasthan royal. The movie showcased a transitional period in India, from a feudal society to becoming a democratic one. Zubeidaa was well received after its release. The movie is written by journalist Khalid Mohamed and is actually based on the true story of his mother, Zubeida Begum. Zubeidaa is the story of the 50s actress Zubeida Begum, who met with a fateful accident in 1952 along with her husband Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur.

As per reports, Zubeida Begum was born into an affluent Muslim family. Her father was Qasembhai Mehta, a businessman and her mother was Faiza Bai, a singer in Mumbai.

Reportedly, many celebrities were known to visit their house; that’s why Zubeida Begum decided to become an actress. She was a trained dancer and singer. She once accompanied a famous actress for a shooting, that’s when a director spotted Zubeida and offered her a role in a film. She was meant to do a part in the movie Usha Kiran, in which Geeta Bali played the lead role.