The 2001 film Indian, directed by N Maharajan, is remembered even today. The movie starred Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty as the lead. The hit film received appreciation, particularly for its storyline. Indian showed how a police officer named Raj faces trouble due to the corrupt system. Sunny’s on-screen chemistry with Shilpa also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Do you know that before this film, Sunny was going to romance another actress in a different movie of the same name? We are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In the year 1997, Sunny and Aishwarya started shooting for this film. They completed some portions of it as well, along with the songs. It was directed by Padam Kumar and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. A sum of Rs 4.6 crore was spent on the making of this film. Reportedly, producers had also shot for a song in this film, which cost them another Rs 1.75 crore.

Advertisement

Everything was going well, but then the film went way beyond the allotted production cost. Producers, who had already dished out a staggering amount, were not okay with spending beyond this. As stated in the reports, the film was then shelved and never made again.

No scenes from the film or its songs are available in the public domain. Some pictures from the shoot of the film and its numbers are available on social media. In those photos, Sunny can be seen dressed in a look quite similar to the one from his film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Aishwarya looked charming in an orange saree.

Read all the Latest Movies News here