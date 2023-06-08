Do You Know The Full Name Of Gully Boy Fame Amruta?

We have often witnessed that before entering the film industry, actors, and directors change their names, be it by adding a middle name or adding an extra letter, or even a name suggested by someone. For example, Kiara Advani’s actual name is Alia but as the industry already had Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan suggested changing her name. However, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also added his mother’s name to denote his success along with her. Similarly, did you know the actual surname of Amruta Subhash? The actual name of the actress is Amruta Subhash Chandra Dhembare.

Amruta has constantly received adulation for her acting performances in films like Gully Boy, Shwaas, Astu, and others. The actress also made her niche in the digital platform as well with Bombay Begum, Saas Bahu Achaar Ptv Ltd, Wonder Women, and Dhamaka to name a few.

Along with Amruta, her mother Jyoti Subhash is also one of the prominent actresses in the Marathi cinema, who has appeared in several films, daily soaps, and in theatre acts as well. Both the actresses use Subash as their surname, which is Amruta’s father’s name, Subhash Chandra Dhembare. The actual name of the actress is Amruta Subhash Chandra Dhembare.