Do you know this blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan film was produced to repay Rs 12 lakh debt?

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has given many blockbuster hits and cult classic movies in his career. His film Don released in 1978 and gained a considerable amount of popularity and marked its place as one of the most successful movies in the history of Hindi cinema.

Released in 1978, Don proved to be a super hit at the Bollywood box office. It featured many famous celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Pran, and Satyendra Kapoor.

However, it could be surprising to know that the producers of the movie were under immense financial crunch when they launched the film, but it went on to become a blockbuster hit. The film grossed nearly Rs 7 crore at the box office, becoming one of the big hits of the time.

This movie was produced by Nariman Irani, who was under a huge debt at that time. Very few people may know that Nariman Irani produced this movie in order to repay the debts.

Unfortunately, even before the movie could be completed Nariman passed away in a tragic accident.

Irani produced a movie named Zindagi Zindagi which turned out to be a complete disaster at the box office. Due to this movie’s failure, he got immersed in a huge debt of Rs 12,00,000.

Before turning producer Nariman also worked as a cinematographer for the movie “Roti Kapda Aur Makan" with Manoj Kumar.