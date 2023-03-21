The world of showbiz consists of everything — money, fame, power, glamour and struggles. It can instantly transform a commoner into a demigod after they achieve fame. Not everyone knows how to keep their fame indefinitely. Many of them steal our hearts with their on-screen stints but disappear from the industry all of a sudden. Here is a list of such celebrities, who have faded from public view but will never be forgotten. If you’ve ever wondered what happened to your favourite celebrities or if you just want to remember these stars, keep reading this space.

The very first name on the list is Fardeen Khan. He has delivered some major hits in his career like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, All The Best - Fun Begins and Heyy Babyy. He faded from the spotlight soon after. He was last seen starring opposite Sushmita Sen in Dulha Mil Gaya.

Advertisement

Next up is Zayed Khan. Be it with his cool dude avatar in Dus to his long-hair look in Main Hoon Na, he rose to prominence with several films. Do you recall his song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi? Unfortunately, he did not last long in the industry.

Then comes Upen Patel. He made his Bollywood debut with 36 China Town and later appeared in films such as Namastey London and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. According to reports, he recently revealed that he was cut off and forced to leave the industry. He stated that he was no longer required.

The fourth name that has made it to the list is Rajat Barmecha, who made his debut with the film Udaan in 2010 and won an award for it as well. He remained away from the spotlight for a long time. He was last seen in the film Mission Mangal, which was a multi-starrer film that included Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Tapsee Pannu. He has done many cameos and short films but still struggles to get good roles in Bollywood.

Last but not the least, we have Rahul Roy. Aside from Aashiqui, he is also known for appearing in and winning the first season of Bigg Boss. He has disappeared from the limelight since then.

Read all the Latest Movies News here