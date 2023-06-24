Does Aparna Balamurali Really Own a Private Jet? Actress Answers

Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has garnered widespread acclaim for her stellar performances in movies like Sunday Holiday and Soorarai Pottru. Recently, she made headlines with the release of her latest film Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar. Through her exceptional performances and candid conversations, Aparna remains an admired figure in the industry, inspiring her fans with her talent, humility, and unwavering commitment to her craft.

During a promotional event for the movie, Aparna discussed her online searches and discovered several inaccuracies. One search that surprised her asked if she owned a private jet. The actress expressed her astonishment, questioning why anyone would assume she could afford such an expensive mode of transportation. Aparna clarified that she had just finished paying off the loan for her Mercedes-Benz car and couldn’t even fathom owning a private jet. She also mentioned encountering misinformation about her previous film projects.

In Dhoomam, written and directed by Pawan Kumar, Aparna starred alongside Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, Joy Mathew, and Vineeth, among others. The film received mixed to poor reviews upon its release, with some viewers appreciating Aparna’s acting while expressing concerns about her character’s dependency on Avinash (played by Fahadh Faasil).