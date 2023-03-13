Director Bala’s yet-to-be-released film Vanangaan remained one of the most talked about projects in the past few months. It dominated the headlines, primarily due to the exit of Suriya with whom Bala had teamed up for hit films like Nandha and Pithamagan. Actor Arun Vijay has now replaced him for the role, said to be a hearing and speech impaired person. His look as the film’s lead character recently surfaced on Twitter and fans couldn’t help admiring it. In this picture, Arun is seen walking out of his vanity van with some of the crew members. They have not posed for the camera, which implies that someone clicked the star and other spot boys without them knowing. This picture has been tweeted by a social media user congratulating him for his role in Vanangaan.

While many appreciated the photo and showed their excitement for Vanangaan’s release, some don’t share a similar viewpoint. A user expressed disappointment over replacing Suriya with Arun.

This is not the only time cine buffs are not happy with Bala’s decision to cast Arun instead of a well-established and front-ranker Suriya. Bala had issued a press release saying it was his duty as a brother to not put Suriya in a tricky situation by casting him in Vanangaan. According to Bala, the decision to not cast Suriya was for his greater good.

However, it seems like these assurances were not enough to calm down the infuriated Suriya fans.

