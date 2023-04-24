‘Does She Ever Walk Normally?’ Fans On Nysa Devgn Bumping Into A Bodyguard

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has often grabbed the limelight. Nysa has not yet stepped into the film industry, but that doesn’t stop the paparazzi from following her every move. From her stunning transformation to her gorgeous ensembles, the 20-year-old often hits the headlines. Recently, Nysa was papped by shutterbugs while attending a club with her friend, socialite Orry. During her outing, the starkid experienced a little oops moment as she bumped into a security guard while getting out of a car. The video of the incident was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

The video captured Nysa in a casual avatar for the night outing. She was dressed in a cropped grey tee, knotted from the front that she teamed up with a pair of blue denim jeans. Her hair was left open and she sported a full face of makeup. As soon as Nysa tried to step out of the car, a bodyguard inadvertently came her way, resulting in Nysa colliding with the man.

Presumably embarrassed at the incident, both Nysa and the bodyguard shared a laugh before she headed forward and entered the club. Orry, who also accompanied her, followed Nysa. Orry was seen donning a grey oversized, marble-dyed shirt with a pair of funky, multi-coloured trousers.

“Besties Nysa Devgan and Orry are on their way to have a great Sunday night!! Oops, we did see the hit! Hope she is fine!!" read the caption of the post. The moment the video surfaced on the social media platform, fans were quick to drop their reactions in the comments, leaving no stone unturned in slamming Nysa.

While one user criticised, “Does she even walk normally ever??" another quipped, “Something is wrong with this girl." “She has not yet started drinking, but looks like she’s drunk nevertheless," pointed out another netizen.

Earlier, another video of Nysa Devgan being unable to walk properly after attending a star-studded event in Mumbai went viral. She was seen holding a wall for support while her bodyguards assisted her to the car. At that time, Internet users poured scorn on her, assuming that Nysa was drunk, as a result of which she was not able to stand properly.

