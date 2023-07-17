Does Shreya Budge Resemble Vidya Balan? These People Think So

Shreya Budge is a well-known Marathi actress for her comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Fans believe that she can mould into different characters with her acting and can also perform live on stage. Most often, due to her looks and fashion sense, she is compared with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

A few others from the Bollywood film industry also believe that Shreya Budge resembles Vidya Balan. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Javed Akhtar also mentioned that she is a great performer and also looks like Vidya Balan.

During the promotion of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Akshay Kumar and the Bachchan Pandey team were present on stage and Khiladhi Kumar mentioned that Shreya looked like Vidya Balan. She replied that she received the same compliment from Javed Akhtar.

At the Pune Film Festival, when she met Javed Akhtar, he said, “Aapko ek baat batayu?’ You look like Vidya Balan."

Shreya Budge recently had an interaction with Vidya Balan at the opening ceremony of PIFF India. Others present in the ceremony also mentioned that they resemble each other and Vidya Balan also took it as a compliment. Shreya was also seen stating that she is a fan girl of Vidya Balan.