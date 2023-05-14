Don 3 CONFIRMED: Farhan Akhtar Is Finishing Script, Ritesh Sidhwani Finally Gives New Update

The third installment of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller “Don", to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, is currently in the scripting stage, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sidhwani, actor-filmmaker Akhtar’s partner at production banner Excel Entertainment, said he is not aware about the plot details of the much-anticipated movie as of now. “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’," Sidhwani told PTI.

Akhtar and Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name and remade it with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.

The first “Don" released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their characters. Both the films were directed by Akhtar.

Sidhwani, known for producing movies such as “Dil Chahta Hai", “Rock On!!", “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and “Raees", is currently promoting the banner’s web series “Dahaad" Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show is set in a small sleepy town of Rajasthan and revolves around the investigation of the gruesome murder cases of several women led by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha).

The eight-part Prime Video crime-drama had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival under the Berlinale Series programme in February this year.

The response was “overwhelming", said Sidhwani, adding that the festival gave them an opportunity to present the culture and issues of India to a wide range of audience.

“It brings the content from India to the forefront for a different audience, who usually would not discover these stories." “Dahaad", also featuring Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, is currently streaming on Prime Video. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby.