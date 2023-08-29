Don 3: Karanvir Bohra Messages Deepika Padukone For a Role In Ranveer Singh's Film; Deets Inside

Farhan Akhtar recently announced that Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the next Don in the third part of the franchise. Since then, there has been quite a buzz surrounding the film as fans are eager to see how Farhan will take the franchise forward. Recently, television actor Karanvir Bohra revealed that he had approached Deepika Padukone to be cast as the film’s antagonist.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karanvir revealed, “When I got to know that Ranveer Singh is doing Don 3, I was really keen to play the villain opposite him. But I don’t know Farhan Akhtar or anybody in his production house. So, out of the blue, I messaged Deepika Padukone (Ranveer Singh’s wife). I thought luck try kar lete hain because you never know. Deepika and I know each other, but we don’t meet as such. So I dropped her a message and conveyed my interest in being part of the film."