Don 3: Kriti Sanon To Replace Kiara Advani As The Lead? Meeting With Ritesh Sidhwani Sparks Rumours

Farhan Akhtar, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), recently dropped the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, from the third instalment of the franchise! Reports were rife that Kiara Advani was approached for it but it was later said that the actress is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. Instead, she was likely to be offered a fresh role. Kiara was also spotted at Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office earlier this week.

A source told Pinkvilla that Farhan has narrated Kiara the Don 3 script and she gave a verbal yes. “Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working," the source said. “She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara’s character will have negative shades," the insider added.

Now, another big name is coming to the fore for the same role. Rumour mills are abuzz that Kriti Sanon is also in the running for the role and is likely to replace Kiara Advani.